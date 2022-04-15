Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embarked on a new journey of their lives as the couple finally tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a regal yet private wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. Their wedding was a close-knit affair with close family members and friends witnessing the dreamy wedding.

Post their wedding, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and surprised her Insta fam with beautiful glimpses from her D-day. The duo looked regal in their stunning Sabyasachi outfits leaving fans in awe of the couple. Several guests and family members who attended the wedding have now begun posting unseen glimpses from the royal ceremony. Now, a video of Ranbir going down on his knees during the Varmala ceremony is doing rounds on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Varmala video is going viral on the internet

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially husband and wife now, fans can't get over their wedding pictures and videos. Their wedding glimpses are all over the Internet and are winning hearts. But the video of Ranbir's varmala ceremony that is doing rounds on social media caught netizens' attention.

In the video, fans can see the bride and groom surrounded by their family members as they perform their wedding ritual and are in midst of their Varmala ceremony. But what elated the Ralia fans was the adorable moment when Ranbir went down on his knees for Alia and sealed his love for his bride with a romantic kiss. Various fan accounts have posted the video of the same.

Here, take a look-

THE BEST KISS Every time a video

comes out better than the other <3#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/ayUegm0QWM — ‘ ra (@imranliaa) April 14, 2022

Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Alia Bhatt on 14th April took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her royal wedding. Sharing the pics, Alia penned a heartfelt caption, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾"

Take a look-

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT