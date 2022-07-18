Ranbir Kapoor Lauds Wife Alia's Acting In 'Highway'; Says 'Ye To Amitabh Bachchan Nikli'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never fail to give away major couple goals with their love and chemistry. The two are extremely supportive of each other's work and always make sure to praise one another for their projects. After dating for five years, the couple finally tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. While Alia had often talked about her crush on Ranbir Kapoor, the Shamshera star was also a fan of his now-wife's work ever since she starred in the 2014 film Highway. He recently praised his wife again and even called her 'Amitabh Bachchan' for her performance.

After much anticipation, Brahmastra helmer Ayan Mukerji, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, unveiled the film's love anthem Kesariya on July 17. Ahead of the song's premiere, Alia Bhatt went live with Ayan Mukerji and was also joined by Ranbir Kapoor. As they talked about each other's work and answered fans' questions, Ranbir Kapoor revealed his reaction after watching Alia's film Highway, which also starred Randeep Hooda.

During the live session, Ranbir Kapoor showered Alia Bhatt with compliments and left her blushing. The actor revealed how he was amazed by the Heart Of Stone star's acting in Highway and talked to Ayan Mukerji about the same. He said, "When I saw Highway and all, I came to Ayan's house only. I was like, 'ye to Amitabh Bachchan nikli.' (She turned out to be Amitabh Bachchan.) And in her second film. Lekin abhi biwi ke baare mein aise achhi achhi cheezein bolunga to bolenge 'haan haan' (But now if I'll say nice things about my wife then people will not take it seriously)."

This is not the first time that the actor praised Alia Bhatt for Highway. He had talked about her acting skills in various interviews previously and showered her with praise. The 2014 romance drama starred Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali and was praised by all.

On Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor currently have several films in their kitty. While Ranbir Kapoor will soon star in Shamshera and also has Animal and a romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan in the pipeline, Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies are Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Heart Of Stone and Takht. The couple will also star in the most anticipated film Brahmastra, which will mark their maiden collaboration.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt