Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who is basking in the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi was recently seen stepping out for dinner with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Be it casual strolls with pets or dates, onlookers often get to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars in upscale localities of Mumbai. Speaking of which, recently it was lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who caught the attention of paps as they stepped out for a romantic dinner date.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt spotted together

On Wednesday night, the Bollywood lovebirds were spotted outside a lavish restaurant in the city. It appears that the two drove away their mid-week blues by being in each other's company. During their latest public appearance, the duo also stunned the fashion police with their envy-worthy off-duty looks.

While Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a quirky printed shirt with was matched with white denims. On the other hand, perfectly complementing her boyfriend, actor Alia Bhatt proved 'white can never be basic' in an off-shoulder crop-top which was paired with stylish baggy trousers. After their romantic dinner, Ranbir was seen holding Alia close as he lead the way towards their car. Alia Bhatt took a brief moment to smile and wave at the paps before leaving with beau Ranbir. Watch the video below:

Image: Varindar Chawla

As soon as the photos and videos of their latest appearance surfaced online, their fans went gaga over it. While some hailed them as 'hot couple', many called them 'lovely couple'. Take a look at the reactions below:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the trilogy is also set to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the superhero film.

The plot of the movie is apparently set in two timeframes. The story focuses on the life of a young man Shiva, who travels 3000 years back in time to unveil the mystery of his superpowers. While one time frame features the modern time, the other is set in the pre-Mahabharatha era, where Shiva learns about Brahmastra to defeat his enemy in the present time.

Image: Varindar Chawla