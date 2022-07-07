Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently the talk of the town after his wife, Alia Bhatt announced that the couple is expecting their first child. Ranbir recently appeared on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and interacted with the Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly. He mentioned that he wants to be the 'world's best dad' and she gave him several tips, which the excited dad-to-be practised on a doll.

Ranbir Kapoor takes tips from Rupali Ganguly to become 'world's best dad'

The short clip that surfaced online saw Ranbir Kapoor and Rupali Ganguly on the stage. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor asks Rupali Ganguly for help and tips as he wishes to become the 'world's best dad'. Translated in English he said, "I want to be the world's best dad, so can you help me with some tips on what I should do?" Rupali then brought out a doll and helped Ranbir Kapoor to hold it correctly, how he would soon hold his child. She also gave him insight on how to change a baby’s diaper and feed them milk from a bottle. The actor seemed to perfect everything she taught him, and he flicked the cover of the milk bottle in style before he fed it to the doll. Several fans took to the comments section of the post and expressed that they were sure Ranbir Kapoor would be a great dad to his child.

Watch the video here

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

Ranbir Kapoor recently spoke to Harper’s Bazaar India and mentioned he 'can't wait' to welcome his child with Alia Bhatt soon. He revealed that the couple has 'always wanted children' and discussed the topic the first time they met and fell in love. Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm on June 27 when she took to Instagram to break the news to her fans and followers. She shared an adorable picture of herself and Ranbir looking at their child on a monitor at the hospital as she wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon". Wishes then began to pour in from fans and the couple's friends from the industry as they congratulated the couple on the exciting news.

