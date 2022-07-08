Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently on cloud nine. While the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera, which will also mark his Bollywood comeback after the 2018 film Sanju, he is also excited to welcome his first baby with his actor wife Alia Bhatt. As he is busy promoting his upcoming movie, the actor recently took a dig at his flop films and ex-relationships.

Ranbir Kapoor has had a long career in the Indian film industry. While he had won Best Actor awards for several films, the actor has also faced failure at the box office. The official YouTube channel of Yash Raj Films recently unveiled a hilarious video in which Ranbir Kapoor could be seen interacting and roasting himself.

In the video, the interviewer introduced himself as Ranbir Kapur, while the interviewee was Ranbir Kapoor himself. Kapur welcomed Kapoor and talked about how having an extra O in his surname got him his debut film Saawariya. Further in the interview, the actor joked about his flop films and could be heard saying how he copied "Charlie Chaplin in Barfi, Tintin in Jagga and Sanju in Sanju." Wen Kapoor asked about his 2013 film Besharam, the interviewer said, "Nobody talks about Besharam the movie. Horrible acting."

Ranbir Kapoor takes a dig at his ex-relationships

The actor also took a dig at his acting skills and said, "Great legacy - Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor - How does it feel to disappoint all of them." Ranbir Kapoor also took a dig at his ex-relationships and talked about one of his dialogues from Sanju. He said, "Meri 350 girlfriends reh chuki hai. Ye actually script me tha ya aapka kuch andar ka sach bahar nikal aaya."

Watch the hilarious video here.

More about Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in the upcoming film Shamshera. The actor will share the screen space with Vaani Kapoor for the first time, while Sanjay Dutt will play the lead antagonist.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the 1800s in the heartland of India and promises a never-seen-before character. Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Image: PTI