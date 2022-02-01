Actor Ranbir Kapoor was at his goofy best when the paparazzi asked him to pose for a full-length picture. The Sanju actor was recently spotted in the city, with paps gathering around him right when he was about to get seated in his car. Clad in a casual grey hoodie and similar coloured lowers along with a black cap, the actor lifted himself up when the paps requested him for a full picture. His goofy stint left netizens in splits, who dropped comments like "Ek number", "Fire" among others.

Ranbir Kapoor pulls off a goofy stint in a recent outing, leaves fans in splits

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 1, Viral Bhayani posted a clip of the actor posing for the paps, who then ask him for a full picture. Ranbir then looks at the ceiling and pulls himself up so as to give the paparazzi the shot they wanted. The actor can be seen wearing a mask, keeping in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols, while his grey hoodie and lower make up for the perfect casual avatar. Take a look.

The video sent fans in a fit of laughter, and they lauded the actor's sense of humour. One netizen quipped, "Did he just check the roof to see if his head Will touch it or not?" followed by a couple of laughing emotions, while one user quipped that he's "so cute and adorable". A couple of others also asked where Ranbir's love interest Alia Bhatt was.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty, beginning with Brahmastra, in which he stars alongside Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy among others. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie will be part one of a planned trilogy and is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022. He also has Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in the pipeline.

The actor has also signed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film titled Animal alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. Animal was announced on January 1, 2021, and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2022. The actor will reportedly play a dark and intense character in the film.

(IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA)