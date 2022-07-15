Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Lid On Working With Shraddha Kapoor In Luv Ranjan's Next; 'It Was...'

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together in director Luv Ranjan's upcoming film, the shoot of which was recently wrapped up. The project would mark Ranbir's return to the romantic comedy genre, with the actor recently spilling beans on his 'delightful' filming experience. The actor mentioned that the yet-untitled project is an 'out and out comedy' having a love story as well.

He also spoke about sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor, calling her a 'very talented girl'. Ranbir mentioned it 'was great' working with the Baaghi star, more so because they share 'similar creative energies'.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about working with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next

Talking about the film, Ranbir said he has just finished working on it. Shedding light on its plot, he added, "Of course, there is a love story, but it is an out-and-out comedy film. He also noted that working with Ranjan came as a delightful experience."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working on this film. I have thoroughly enjoyed the way Luv has made the film. It was great to be working with Shraddha, we share similar creative energies. She is a very talented girl. I got to work with a great star cast again," Ranbir mentioned.

The upcoming project was recently in the headlines due to its leaked on-set pictures where Ranbir and Shraddha looked gorgeous. The latest glimpses showcased Shraddha clad in a bright pink bikini while walking on the beach. On the other hand, Ranbir donned a matching pink shirt, which he paired with yellow shorts. The duo was also spotted shooting for a dance sequence in the streets of Spain.

More on Ranbir Kapoor's work front

The actor is gearign up for the release of Karan Malhotra's period action film Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. It will hit theatres on July 22, 2022. Apart from this, he has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

