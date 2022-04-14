Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Wife Alia Bhatt In His Arms As The Newlyweds Greet Paps Outside Vastu

Quick links:
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a private ceremony at Vastu house on April 14, 2022 amidst close family and friends.
After their ceremony, the newly-wed couple also greeted the paparazzi outside the Vastu house and posed for pictures.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor coordinated in regal white coloured outfits for their big day. Ranbir even flaunted his mehendi that had Alia's name on it.
Alia ditched the quintessential red lehenga and took the contemporary route as she wore an ivory-gold saree. She accessorised her look with a heavy choker necklace, jhumkas and mangtikka.
Ranbir looked dapper as well as regal in an ivory-hued sherwani. The groom also donned a safa and completed his look with a matching dupatta and pagdi (turban).
After greeting paparazzi, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms as they were spotted going inside their house.
