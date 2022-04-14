Last Updated:

Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Wife Alia Bhatt In His Arms As The Newlyweds Greet Paps Outside Vastu

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's greet the paparazzi after tying the knot. The couple got married in a private ceremony. Have a look at the pics:

Written By
Swati Singh
Image: Varindar Chawla

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a private ceremony at Vastu house on April 14, 2022 amidst close family and friends.

Image: Varindar Chawla

After their ceremony, the newly-wed couple also greeted the paparazzi outside the Vastu house and posed for pictures.

Image: Varindar Chawla

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor coordinated in regal white coloured outfits for their big day. Ranbir even flaunted his mehendi that had Alia's name on it.

Image: Varindar Chawla

Alia ditched the quintessential red lehenga and took the contemporary route as she wore an ivory-gold saree. She accessorised her look with a heavy choker necklace, jhumkas and mangtikka.

Image: Varindar Chawla

Ranbir looked dapper as well as regal in an ivory-hued sherwani. The groom also donned a safa and completed his look with a matching dupatta and pagdi (turban).

Image: Varindar Chawla

While greeting the paparazzi, husband Ranbir was seen adjusting his wife's lehenga.

Image: Varindar Chawla

After greeting paparazzi, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms as they were spotted going inside their house.

Image: Varindar Chawla

While Alia Bhatt joined her hands to greet the paparazzi, Ranbir could be seen flanting his cute smile.

Tags: Ranbir kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor
