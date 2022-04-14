Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Wife Alia Bhatt In His Arms As The Newlyweds Greet Paps Outside Vastu

Last Updated: 14th April, 2022 20:56 IST

While Alia Bhatt joined her hands to greet the paparazzi, Ranbir could be seen flanting his cute smile.

After greeting paparazzi, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms as they were spotted going inside their house.

Ranbir looked dapper as well as regal in an ivory-hued sherwani. The groom also donned a safa and completed his look with a matching dupatta and pagdi (turban).

Alia ditched the quintessential red lehenga and took the contemporary route as she wore an ivory-gold saree. She accessorised her look with a heavy choker necklace, jhumkas and mangtikka.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor coordinated in regal white coloured outfits for their big day. Ranbir even flaunted his mehendi that had Alia's name on it.

After their ceremony, the newly-wed couple also greeted the paparazzi outside the Vastu house and posed for pictures.

