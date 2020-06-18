Ranbir Kapoor's 'Love Ki Ghanti' And Other Indian Songs Borrowed From Italian Music

The audience often comes across many shows and films that have been remade from foreign shows. Apart from the shows and films, Indian makers have also borrowed music from a lot of foreign songs. Take a look at a few Indian songs including Ranbir Kapoor's Love Ki Ghanti that were originally borrowed from Italian music. These Italian songs have also featured in the popular Netflix show, Money Heist.

Indian songs that were borrowed from Italian music

Italian Version

Bella Ciao

Bella Ciao gained even more popularity on a global level after being featured in Money Heist. The song is an Italian folk protest song and was originally recorded by Giovanna Daffini in 1962. The author of the song is unknown as it was originally sung by seasonal workers of paddy fields of rice.

Indian version

Love Ki Ghanti

Love ki Ghanti is one of the most popular songs from Ranbir Kapoor's Besharam. Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Pallavi Sharda. This music of this song closely resembles that of the popular Italian song Bella Ciao. This one was recorded by Sujeet Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitosh Nagpal. The lyrics were penned by Rajeev Barnwal and the music was composed by Lalit Pandit. The song was produced under the banner of T-Series.

Pilla Chao

The song Pilla Chao is from the movie Businessman. Produced under the RR Movies banner, the film stars Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The movie was helmed by popular director Puri Jagannadh. The song is recorded by Rahul Nambiar and the lyrics for it were penned by Bhaskara Bhatla. The music for the song was composed by Thaman S. The music of the song also highly resembles the Italian song Bella Ciao.

Italian Version

Ti Amo

The song Ti Amo featured in Money Heist season 4 is performed by Berlin. The original version of the song is recorded and composed by Umberto Tozzi. The original song was penned down by Umberto Tozzi and Giancarlo Bigazzi.

Indian Version

Ae Aa O

Ae Aa O is one of the songs from the music tracks of Billu. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film starred Irrfan Khan and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. The song is recorded by Krishnakumar Kunnath, Rana Mazumder, and Suraj. The lyrics were penned by Neeraj Shridhar and the music was composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The song was produced under the T-Series music label. The music from the song very closely resembles the Italian song, Ti Amo.

