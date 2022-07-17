Ranbir Kapoor Makes Hilarious Revelation About Wife Alia; Confesses She Steals His Clothes

Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make his return to the big screens and amaze the audience with his forthcoming venture Shamshera. The movie will mark Ranbir's comeback to Hindi cinema after a four-year hiatus as he was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, which was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. As the actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, he recently partook in a 'Yes and No' game in one of the latest videos shared by production house YRF. In the video, the actor made certain hilarious revelations and also opened up about his wife, Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. After a whirlwind romance spanning five years, the couple tied the knot recently in April. In the promotional video shared by YRF, Ranbir Kapoor was handed two placards that read "Yes" and "No". He was then thrown a bunch of funny questions to which he gave prompt responses. The Brahmastra star was also quizzed if his wife Alia Bhatt steals his clothes, to which, he answered with a "Yes."

It should be noted that Alia Bhatt has time and again revealed how she steals Ranbir Kapoor's belongings. She also posted a cute picture in which she had sported Ranbir Kapoor's black cap. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "when you miss him so you steal his belongings. (& make sure you take many selfies)." Take a look at the post here.

Ranbir Kapoor makes more funny revelations

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor also admitted to stealing cash from his mom Neetu Kapoor's purse. Among other mischievous things that he had done, the actor revealed that he had once cheated on an exam, ran away after ringing someone's doorbell, peed in a swimming pool, lied to ditch a plan, lied in interviews and also farted and blamed it on someone else. The actor also revealed that he cried after watching his 2017 film Jagga Jasoos, which also starred Katrina Kaif.

More about Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to amaze the audience with his never-seen-before look in the upcoming film Shamshera. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor as his co-lead and Sanjay Dutt taking on the role of the main antagonist. The movie is touted to be a period drama as it is set against the backdrop of the 1800s. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie is set to release on July 22.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt