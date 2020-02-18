Ranbir Kapoor’s Most Iconic Characters Of All Time

Ranbir Kapoor never fails to impress the audience with his brilliance as an actor. Besides his acting finesse, he is also popular for his charming smile and raw magnetism. In his time in the film industry, Ranbir Kapoor has managed to create a place in the audience’s hearts with his impressive portrayal of characters. Therefore, we have compiled some of his most iconic characters of all time:

Ranbir Kapoor's most iconic characters:

1. Kabir (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

The carefree, passionate and ambitious lad who does not want to stop in life brings his nose to the grindstone to achieve his dreams. Kabir Thapar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani leaves everything behind, with a clear goal to master his photography skills. Without hesitation, he grabs an opportunity to move abroad and live the life he always imagined. However, he ditches Paris after realising his love for Naina (Deepika Padukone). This Ranbir Kapoor character teaches us to listen to our hearts.

2. Sid (Wake Up Sid)

Sid Mehra is a young and free college student who lives off his father’s hard-earned money. Being a part of a rich family, Sid fails to realise his responsibilities. However, he meets an aspiring writer Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma) who teaches him to be independent in every aspect of life. In Wake Up Sid, Ranbir Kapoor’s character teaches us to stay happy, worry less and live life to the fullest.

3. Ved (Tamasha)

Ved chooses engineering because of family pressure. He leads a monotonous life until he meets Tara after a long time, an then his life changes for better. Though Tara finds Ved boring and unhappy, she supports and stays by his side while he transforms into his real self. As he loses his job and resorts to storytelling in front of a crowd of random people, Ved realises his long-lost dream. Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha teaches us that it is never too late to realise our calling.

4. Prem (Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahaani)

A careless and distracted young man named Prem falls in love with beautiful Jenny. He is a devote vegetarian but eats chicken for his lady love. But when she opens about her love for someone else, he puts all his efforts to unite her with him. From eloping to saving her from kidnappers, he does it all. This Ranbir Kapoor character teaches one to be selfless when it comes to love.

