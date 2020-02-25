Here's A Look At Ranbir Kapoor’s Most Unforgettable Scenes From ‘Sanju’

Over the years, Ranbir Kapoor has managed to establish himself as one of the top actors in Bollywood. He has always proved his mettle with his performances in various films. Ranbir is considered by several critics and contemporary actors to be one of the finest actors in the industry today.

He was last seen in Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was a biographical story tracing the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor was lauded for his performance in the film. The striking resemblance of Kapoor to real-life Sanjay Dutt was astounding. Many critics praised his performance in the movie and Ranbir even received several awards for the same. Sanju was one of the highest-grossing films of the year as well.

Best moments from 'Sanju'

1. Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Sanju is seen to be very close to his mother, played by Manisha Koirala. However, in the film, we can see that Sanju has taken to alcoholism and drugs when he discovers that his mother has cancer. The scene where Sanju sees his mother take her last breath and desperately trying things to keep her alive will break your heart.

2. In 1993, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Sanjay Dutt is convicted for playing a major role in the Mumbai bomb blasts. He was thrown into jail for the same. The whole scenario of the humiliation and hardships that Sanju goes through during the same, including the toilet overflowing, etc will shock you. This is considered to be one of Ranbir Kapoor’s finest acting moments.

3. When Sanjay Dutt’s mother passes away, his father puts him in rehab. However, he runs away from the same and confronts his father who then makes him listen to a clip by his late mother. Sanju takes the audio and uses it as a motivation to build his life and career once again.

4. Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Sanju prepared a speech for his father during his trial period. However, his father passes away just a day before he intended on reading the same to him. The father-son bond that Ranbir Kapoor shares with Paresh Rawal on the silver screen will bring tears to your eyes. The scene where Ranbir says “I am not a terrorist” will leave you stunned.

5. Sonam Kapoor played a minor role as Sanjay’s girlfriend, Ruby. When she leaves her house and comes to Sanju to get married, she discovers that he has sold her wedding necklace to buy drugs. When being repeatedly asked about the same, Sanju breaks the toilet seat and puts in on her. The scene depicts the side effects that drugs have on those around you.

