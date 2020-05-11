Ranbir Kapoor's On-screen Characters And Their Similarities

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most established actors in Bollywood. Since his debut film Saawariya, he has gone on to star in several box office hits as well as critically acclaimed films to date. Several Ranbir Kapoor movie characters have gone on to become iconic. Read on to know more about Ranbir Kapoor characters that have a lot in common:

Ranbir Kapoor characters that share several traits

In the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Kabir aka Bunny. Bunny is a happy-go-lucky man-child who likes to have fun wherever he goes. He does not think much about what comes out of his mouth and likes to go with the flow. This is a common factor that most of Ranbir Kapoor on-screen characters possess.

In many of Ranbir Kapoor's movies, he is seen playing the role of a man who is a child at heart. This can be seen in the movie Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Saawariya, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In these movies he is also portrayed as rich and privileged person who is always interested in only himself. He’s often played the character of a person who has no ambitions and begins his career only because of a broken heart.

Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen characters always face a heartbreak first and then go on to make it big in life. This is a common trait that has been seen in characters from Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Bachna ae Haseeno. Fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film titled Bramhastra, which will be his Kapoor's first superhero film. It will also feature his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.



