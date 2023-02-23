Ranbir Kapoor Names 3 Films That Had Huge Impact On Him, One Stars Wife Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his film with Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently revealed three films that had an impact on him as an audience. The actor, while answering one of the reporter's questions at his film's promotional event said RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Pushpa have had a huge impact on him.

He said, “Teen films jinke performances mujhe impact kiya hai (The three films whose performances impacted me the most), Allu Arjun in Pushpa, Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and I would say RRR. These three movies impacted me a lot as an audience."

He added, "Even as an actor, it’s like wow, if I get characters like these, it would be so nice!”

Check out the video of Ranbir Kapoor from the Press Conference shared by one of his fan pages on Twitter:

Ranbir Kapoor praising Allu Arjun's performance in Pushpa , Alia Bhatt for Gangubai and praising RRR ❣️#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Pd4HdU5EQj — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 22, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor has always been a dear husband to Alia Bhatt, supporting and admiring her work. At many occasions, Ranbir Kapoor has showered praises on his wife Alia Bhatt for her acting skills.

More about Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar

Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, directed by Luv Ranjan, is all set to hit the theaters on March 8. The film is touted to be a romantic comedy. It also stars Dimple Kapadia in an important role. The film marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha.

About Ranbir and Shraddha's upcoming projects

Other than Luv Ranjan's film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's Naagin trilogy. She recently had a special appearance in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya.