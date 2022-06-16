Ranbir Kapoor On 'Brahmastra' Co-star Nagarjuna: 'He Has Become Big Part Of Our Lives'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming film Brahmastra. After piquing the curiosity of the fans and building up the suspense for many years, the makers finally unveiled the trailer of the sci-fi trilogy on June 15. The trailer saw Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva channelling his mysterious power of fire along with other characters like Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna having some sort of connection with the Astraverse.

With the trailer garnering positive responses, the makers of the sci-fi film are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji in their recent interview talked about Nagarjuna and showered praise on the south star.

Ranbir Kapoor & team opens up about Nagarjuna

In a recent interaction with DT Next, the Brahmastra team opened up about their working experience with Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni. Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Nagarjuna 'really accepted' them 'like his friend'. He also revealed that the actor was 'hanging out' with them most of the time. Ranbir further talked about how Nagarjuna helped him so much throughout the film and he along with his entire family has become a big part of their lives. Ranbir stated-

“He helped us so much with this film. His entire family has become such a big part of our lives and we are so privileged.”

Alia Bhatt also shared her anecdote of working with Nagarjuna, she said-

“I was reflecting on it the other day as Nag sir recently packed up. One of the things I really remember is how he was so involved in every key moment of the film’s shooting process.”

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra is said to mark the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse, much like Disney’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will follow the secret society known as the Brahmansh, who have protected many Astras (weapons) for generations that were created in ancient India.

The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. Apart from the leading duo, it also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles alongside Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal among others. It will release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

