Ranbir Kapoor On Working With Karan Malhotra In 'Shamshera'; 'He Taught Me Conviction'

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Shamshera is set to hit the theatres this month and as the actor gears up for the release of the film, he, along with Vaani Kapoor and the director Karan Malhotra interacted with the media and opened up about their experience working in the film. While opening up about the director’s efforts in the film, Ranbir Kapoor reflected on how he taught him what conviction was.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals learning conviction from Karan Malhotra

During the media interaction, Ranbir Kapoor reflected on how Karan taught him what conviction was. He further mentioned how being a new-age actor with an evolved taste in cinema, he was shying away from doing certain expressions and lines and confessed how he never felt convinced to do it. Stating further, he mentioned that he realised that if something was done with conviction, the audience would love it and will also want to go with the swing while stating examples of movies like KGF and RRR.

He said, “I think Karan really taught me what conviction is, Sometimes, being a new-age actor, being someone who has a little evolved taste in cinema, there are certain lines, certain expressions that you feel like you’re above it and you don’t want to do it. But that is the basics of our culture of the audience when they see it, you should not shy away from it. Maybe I never felt convinced to do it so I feel like I am shying away from it but I think Karan really helped me understand conviction. If you’re doing something, do it with conviction, whatever it is, it will show onscreen. And now when we have films like KGF and RRR, it’s all based on conviction, look at the sequences, look at the idea, it has so much of conviction of the director, the actors that the audience loves and they want to go with the swing.”

Agreeing with what Ranbir said, his Shamshera costar Vaani Kapoor also reflected on the same stating how there was no realm to one’s imagination. She also said that if done with conviction, everything can be believable and realistic.

She stated, “I agree with him. There’s no realm to our imagination. Your world can only expand as far and as farther your imagination can go and there’s no limitation to that. And if done with conviction, everything is believable and realistic. Who believed in Covid, everybody was on a national pause, thanks to Covid and like Ranbir said, it’s all about conviction at the end of the day.”

The upcoming film will be set in a period when India was under British rule and will follow a dacoit tribe who is determined to fight for their independence. The film will release on July 22, 2022, and will also star Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy, and more in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@shamshera