Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Daughter Raha’s Birth: ‘It Opened A Different...'

While promoting his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his daughter Raha. He spoke about embracing fatherhood. A video has surfaced online in which Ranbir expressed his feelings.

The actor said, “Mujhe laga abhi aadi life toh ho gayi he toh abhi aur kya hoga, you know… shaadi bhi ho gayi he, I love my wife and all of that. But I think the moment my child was born, Raha was born, it opened a different emotion… a different ‘chakra’ in your body.”

“You know, I have never felt like this ever in my life. (Pauses) And it is pure joy, you know I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her… mujhe kaam nahi karna, kuch nahi karna. But aisa kar nahi sakta… but my feeling is just… I can’t explain it! It’s the best feeling in the world!” he further added.

Here’s the video:

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's personal life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dated each other for a long time before tying the knot in April 2022. In June, they announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. On November 6, Alia gave birth to their daughter and the couple named her Raha, which was Neetu Kapoor’s choice (Ranbir Kapoor’s mother and actress).

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

At the moment, Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming Luv Ranjan’s movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 8. The songs of the film are receiving love from the listeners.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. After this, Alia has her Hollywood debut movie lined up. Titled Heart of Stone, the Netlfix action film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.