Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Planning Family With Alia; Says 'I Want A Different Dynamic...'

Days after announcing on social media, the news of him and Alia Bhatt expecting their firstborn, Ranbir Kapoor has been vocal regarding how he wants to embrace fatherhood, mentioning that he would strive to have a 'balanced life' as he entered this new phase in life. In a recent media interaction, the Shamshera star stated that he and Alia Bhatt have discussed how they will be managing their responsibilities and time, adding that he wants to have a 'different dynamic' with his children and be close to them.

The actor also mentioned that Alia shouldn't have to 'sacrifice her dreams' following childbirth, adding that the couple intends to enjoy both personal and professional lives. The lovebirds recently announced their pregnancy on social media with a picture from Alia's ultrasound session.

Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt shouldn't compromise her career after childbirth

Ranbir said, "Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we’re going share our responsibilities and how we’re going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we’ve been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers."

He added, "I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also." Further calling Alia a 'very busy working star in this film industry', Ranbir said he doesn't want her to give up anything professionally to embrace motherhood.

"We have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it," he concluded.

Alia and Ranbir's hearty reunion at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reunited as the former returned to Mumbai following the shoot of her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. In the clip currently doing rounds on the internet, Alia can be seen rushing to her car and hugging Ranbir, who was there to surprise her. Take a look at the video below.

The duo is also gearing up for the release of their first film together as an on-screen couple, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi adventure film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in important roles. It will hit theatres in September this year.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@RANBIR_KAPOOOOR)