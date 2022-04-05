The untimely demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in 2020 came as a shock to the entire film fraternity and the actor's fans. The actor passed away after battling cancer, which he was diagnosed with back in 2018. At the time of his demise, the actor was filming the project Sharmaji Namkeen, which was left unfinished. However, Paresh Rawal stepped in his shoes to complete the film, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was widely promoted by Ranbir Kapoor, who fondly remembered his late father during interviews. In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the advice his father gave to him.

Ranbir Kapoor had earlier revealed how his father was his biggest critic and always gave honest reviews on his work. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if his late father used to give him some acting tips. Answering the question, Ranbir Kapoor revealed his late father had believed that an actor finds his own way. He further added how an actor should try to be spontaneous and should not get tired of his work with time. He gave an example of his father and mentioned how the late actor used to reinvent himself.

He said, "My father always believed that (every) actor has to find his own way. You have to learn from your mistakes and develop your own skillset." He further said, "(An actor should) try to be spontaneous and excited. He should not become jaded as the years go by. My father constantly reinvented himself." "I have secretly imbibed from him his passion, and his belief that it's all about the process and not the result," he added.

More about Sharmaji Namkeen

Sharmaji Namkeen is one of the rarest films which has two actors playing the same role. While Rishi Kapoor is seen playing the titular role in half of the film, Paresh Rawal takes over the role in the other half. The movie also casts Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushil, and Suhail Nayyar. The movie is helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, while Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures bankrolled it. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera. The actor will soon share the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. He also has Animal and an untitled Luv Ranjan directorial in his kitty.