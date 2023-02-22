Ranbir Kapoor Performs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena Hook Steps At Animal Wrap Up Party

Ranbir Kapoor was seen dancing his heart out at the wrap-up party of his upcoming film Animal. It is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has recently completed filming. Anticipation is riding high on the gangster-drama with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in important roles alongside Ranbir.

A video from the film's shoot wrap has been going viral on social media. In the clip, Ranbir sported heavy beard and long hair, which is his look in the film. He danced to popular Bollywood songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, and his own Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani track Dilliwali Girlfriend.

Ranbir Kapoor does popular hooksteps

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Ranbir sported a white T-shirt and trousers. He accessorized his look with a hat. He went all out dancing to Bollywood songs and even did the hook steps of Ek Pal Ka Jeena and other hit numbers. Fans are loving Ranbir's fun side on the set after Animal wrapped up shooting.

About Animal movie

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly plays the role of a gangster. Certain videos of him shooting a scene with heavy guns had earlier gone viral. It had sort of confirmed that the Brahmstara actor will be seen in a completely different avatar in the movie. The poster of Animal has also confirmed a gory feel to the film. Ranbir wielded an axe in it and lit a cigarette while being all covered up in blood.

Animal will be released in cinema halls on August 11. Meanwhile, Ranbir is busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, opposite Shraddha Kapoor.