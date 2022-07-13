Ranbir Kapoor Promotes ‘Shamshera’ With Mom Neetu; Latter Mimics Dialogue From Film; Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Shamshera. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role for the first time, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while Vaani Kapoor portrays a dancer. This marks the actor's return to the cinema after the hit film, Sanju, which was released in 2018.

From launching the posters to releasing the teaser and doing promotional events, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the forthcoming film bigger and now, on July 13, Ranbir Kapoor promoted the film with his mother Neetu Kapoor on the popular television reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors.

Ranbir Kapoor promotes Shamshera with mom Neetu

A video is doing the rounds on social media which saw Ranbir Kapoor gracing the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors where his mother Neetu Kapoor is one of the judges of the show. A video shared by the paparazzi account shows Ranbir and Neetu exchanging a sweet moment as the former promoted his upcoming film Shamshera on Dance Deewane Juniors.

While posing for the shutterbugs, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor was also seen mimicking her son's dialogue from Shamshera. Neetu said, "Karam Se Dacait...Dharam Se Azaad."

While Neetu Kapoor looked gorgeous in a black and green coloured shimmery saree, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor opted for an all-black outfit for promotions.

More about Shamshera

The much-anticipated trailer of Shamshera was released in June and it stars Ranbir Kapoor in a titular role of a slave, who later turns into a leader to save his tribe from Daroga Shudh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. The cruel Daroga enslaved the warrior tribe and Kapoor will be seen saving his men from him. After over four years of dedicated hard work in conceptualising a period action film, Shamshera is all set to hit the silver screens on July 22, 2022.

Bankrolled by Yash Raj films, Shamshera is being helmed by Karan Malhotra. The period drama faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as earlier it was slated to release in 2020 but eventually got delayed.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54