Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Trolls & Memes On 'Kesariya'; Says 'It's Upto Audience How...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's sizzling chemistry has been hailed by fans in the latest song Kesariya from their upcoming film Brahmastra. Apart from the soul-stirring voice that caught the attention of the netizens, another major highlight of the track was the lyrics.

The song which is composed by Pritam and crooned by Arijit Singh was later trolled for a particular word 'Love Storiya' that left the Internet divided. Now, reacting to a question on the same during the recent press conference in the National capital, the actor respected the choice of the audience and shared how it is up to them to receive the song.

Ranbir Kapoor responds to Kesariya memes

In no time since the song was dropped by the makers, it started to garner tremendous views from the listeners who were in love with Alia and Ranbir's on-screen chemistry in it. The two stars will be seen playing reel characters Isha and Shiva in the forthcoming sci-fi drama. The love anthem also became popular as it marked the couple's first romantic track in the longest time of their relationship.

Now, during the recent interaction, the actor responded to the trolling part, the actor also has Shamshera in his kitty, and said, "For Love Storiya? No, it’s great! See listen, we as filmmakers and artists create something and it is up to the audience to receive it how they do…We’re very excited about the song and it’s got a lot of love. Today, memes and trolling are all part of life and it’s fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam’s music, and Arijit Singh’s singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that’s what the endeavour is.”

The song has also been released in its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. The music video of the song was shot in Varanasi, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Brahmastra releases on September 9, 2022, in 3D and IMAX 3D. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjun, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the film marks the third collaboration between Kapoor and Mukerji, following other films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.



IMAGE: Twitter/@cybervillager/PTI