Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Childhood Memory While Mom Neetu Kapoor Gives It A Hearty Laugh

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani recorded a special message for their mother and actor Neetu Kapoor as she graced the set of Indian Idol 12 for an episode dedicated to Rishi Kapoor. In a video clip, floating on the internet, Neetu Kapoor can be seen sitting in the judges' panel of Indian Idol 12 while the video message from Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor was being played on a screen. In the special video message, Ranbir Kapoor recalled a childhood memory, which left Neetu laughing.

Ranbir Kapoor's message for Neetu Kapoor on Indian Idol 12

In the video, the Tamasha actor remembered when his classical music teacher had confronted Neetu and said that Ranbir has no understanding of music. Listening to this, Neetu can be seen sharing a hearty laugh with the audience. Later, Riddhima praised her mother and called her "Iron Lady" of the family. "I love you, we all love you. Everyone loves you. You are our timeless Indian Idol", said Riddhima.

As the video progressed further Neetu danced with contestant Danish to the song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, from the film Khel Khel Mein, starring Rishi and herself. After the performance, she also proclaimed that Danish resembles her late husband. And, at the end of the video, as host Aditya Narayan said that Rishi Kapoor was a great dancer too, Neetu burst his bubble and shared a funny incident while telling how Rishi always managed to charm the audience.

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 will be aired over the weekend. Apart from Ranbir and Riddhima, Rishi's friends from showbiz also remember him via a video message. Neetu couldn't hold back tears after actors Jeetendra, Prem Chopra and Rakesh Roshan spoke about their fond memories of Rishi.

In a promo, shared by the channel, Jeetendra said, “I cannot express the feeling of how much I miss him. He is always going to be Chintu for me. Hats off to Neetu Ji for being the best companion, handling him and the entire family together". Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan added, "Rishi was an open-hearted and frank person. Our friendship lasted for 45 years and till today I feel his absence. In the true sense, he is an Indian Idol and I miss him a lot".

(Promo Image Source: Neetu Kapoor IG)