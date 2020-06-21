Ranbir Kapoor Rejected These Films In His Career Which Were Later Blockbusters

Ranbir Kapoor is the popular name of Bollywood industry. The actor started his acting career with Bhansali's tragic romantic flick, Saawariya in 2007. Ranbir Kapoor has also been the recipient of five Filmfare Awards for his filmography which includes noted works like Saawariya, Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Rockstar, and Barfi. While all these films have been popular, do you know that in his career spanning 13 years, he has reportedly rejected quite a few Bollywood films that later went on to become box-office hits. Here's a list-

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly rejected some of these movies in his acting career-

Don

None of us can forget the iconic movie, Don starring Shah Rukh Khan that was directed by Farhan Akhtar. Shah Rukh made the film a blockbuster with his charm, but one of the surprising things is that Shah Rukh was not the first choice of Farhan Akhtar for Don. Farhan had reportedly offered the lead role of Don to Ranbir Kapoor in the movie but Ranbir Kapoor was not sure about starting his career with an action movie like Don.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly rejected the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which was a Zoya Akhtar’ directorial. Apparently, Zoya wanted the actors, Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to play the characters of Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan respectively. But due to unknown reasons, things did not work out. Later Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan essayed the role and did complete justice to them.

Delhi Belly

Delhi Belly was an Aamir Khan production that was offered to Ranbir Kapoor earlier. This film is one of the few hits given out by the talented actor, Imran Khan. But before Imraan Khan the movie was reportedly offered to Ranbir Kapoor, but he rejected the film.

2 States

Here is one of the most interesting things to know about the film, 2 States and the male lead role. You would be surprised to know that Arjun Kapoor’s lead role was initially offered to some popular and big names such as Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and then to Ranbir Kapoor, they all rejected the film. But undoubtedly, 2 States is the best performance and movie of Arjun Kapoor’s acting career.

Bang Bang

Bang Bang was the second movie offered to Ranbir Kapoor that later went on to star Hrithik Roshan. This movie also gave him a chance to work with then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif, but Ranbir Kapoor rejected the film and later the role finally went to the charming, Hrithik Roshan.

Dilwale

No actor in Bollywood would miss out on a chance or reject a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. But Ranbir Kapoor missed out on this chance to work with these talented and versatile actors. And then Ranbir Kapoor’s role was passed on to Varun Dhawan, which he played brilliantly.

