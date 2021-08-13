Ranbir Kapoor Relishes ‘pre Rakhi' Dinner With Sisters Riddhima & Natasha Nanda In Delhi

With the festival Rakhi just around the corner, it seems that actor Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima have already started dwelling on the festive fervour. The actor had a ‘pre-Rakhi dinner’ with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Natasha Nanda. Riddhima took to her Instagram to share a picture. The siblings posed for a click and Neetu Kapoor was seen joining on a video call.

Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima relish 'pre-Rakhi' dinner in Delhi

Unfortunately, Neetu Kapoor could not be a part of the celebrations as she is currently shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan. The film will mark her comeback in films after a long hiatus and especially after her husband Rishi Kapoor’s death. “Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner Missed a few #mammabearonfacetime”, wrote Riddhima with the click. Neetu Kapoor also shared the photo from the get-together with the caption, “Cutiesss Pre Raksha Bandhan dinner".

Ranbir is currently in Delhi for the shoot of Luv Ranjan’s next film. The actor shares the screen with Shraddha Kapoor in the romantic drama film. It also marks Boney Kapoor's acting debut, who plays Ranbir's father in the film. The actor has frequently caught up with his sister Riddhima during his stay in the capital while shooting the film.

Besides Luv Ranjan's upcoming film, Ranbir also has the long-delayed Brahmastra in the pipeline where he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt. The sci-fi drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Rohit Roy, and Ashutosh Rana. Speaking about the project with PTI in 2019, Ranbir said, "Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”. Ranbir Kapoor also has Sandeep Vanga Reddy's directorial Animal. The film stars Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

