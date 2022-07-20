Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Dad Rishi Kapoor Did Not Like His Film Choices; Called Them 'bakwas'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of his much-awaited film Shamshera, wherein he will essay the lead role alongside Vaani Kapoor. As the film is set to hit the big screens on 22 July, Ranbir recently interacted with the media during a press conference and revealed how his father Rishi Kapoor never liked his movie choices.

Ranbir Kapoor confesses Rishi Kapoor never used to like his movie choices

During the media interaction, Ranbir Kapoor went candid about how his father never used to like the choices of films he opted for. He even reflected on how his father had earlier worked with Shamshera director Karan Malhotra in Agneepath and was happy with the impact of the film. Adding to it, he even mentioned that when his father learnt that he signed a film with Karan, he was really glad because he was never happy with his movie choices.

He stated, “Papa ne Karan ke saath Agneepath mein kaam kiya tha (My father worked with Karan in Agneepath). That film brought a lot of fame to him and he was very happy with the impact of the film. When I signed this film, he (Rishi) was very happy because he always used to complain about my film choices. Teri film choices ekdum bakwaas hain. Tu aisi film banata hai (Your film choices are completely useless. You make such films), that do not reach the masses'. Unfortunately, he had not seen the trailer or poster of the film, but I know that he's somewhere out there, proud and smiling at me.

On the other hand, while exclusively speaking to Republic Media Network, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his upcoming film and revealed how he was first offered the role of Balli in the film but he offered to play the role of Shamshera, Balli’s father as well. Stating further, he also mentioned how he thought it would be okay if the same actor played both roles because it was a father-son role. He further reflected on how it was challenging and exciting for him as an actor to play the double role in the film for the first time ever.

More about the film

The upcoming film will be set in a period when India was under British rule and will follow a dacoit tribe who is determined to fight for their independence. In the trailer, fans see Ranbir's playful avatar of a dacoit, who goes on to become a powerful leader and protector of his tribe. The film will release on July 22, 2022, and will also star Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy and more in pivotal roles.

Image: PTI