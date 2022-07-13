Last Updated:

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Directing Films Is On His Wishlist; Wants Wife Alia Bhatt To Produce

While Ranbir Kapoor is currently looking forward to entertaining the masses with his new film, the actor has something else on his wishlist. 

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt


Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is all set to wow the audience after almost four years on the big screens with ShamsheraThe forthcoming film will mark the actor's comeback after his 2018 movie Sanju. While he is now looking forward to entertaining the masses with his new film, the actor has something else on his wishlist, which he is also working for. 

Ranbir Kapoor has come a long way in his career ever since he made his debut with the 2007 film Saawariya. He has won many accolades for his blockbuster films and also tried his hands at producing. The actor bankrolled the 2017 film Jagga Jasoos, which starred him opposite Katrina Kaif. However, the actor has always wished to direct films and now he wants Alia Bhatt to produce one of them.

Ranbir Kapoor expresses his wish to make films with Alia Bhatt

During a conversation with FilmiBeat, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that when he produced the 2017 musical romance with Anurag Basu, he had no experience and bankrolled the film only as an actor. To date, he believed that he has not worked as a producer but has always wanted to direct films. The Brahmastra actor also added how he did work on a story during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, but as he does not have the skills to write, he cannot share it with anyone. However, he expressed his wish to direct a film that Alia Bhatt can produce.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor says he wants to be part of 'engaging, original and entertaining' films

The actor said, "When I produced Jagga Jasoos with Anurag Basu, I didn't have that experience. I was only producing that film as an actor. So till now, I have not worked as a producer. But yes, I have always wanted to direct a film. In this lockdown, I have also written a story, which I have liked very much. But I don't have that skill to write.. so that I can go and share that story with people and make a film with them. But yes, direction is more on my wish list than production. Well, my wife is a producer.. and is a very good producer, so maybe she can produce my film."

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt began her production company Eternal Sunshine Productions last year. The actor announced her production company along with her maiden production film Darlings. The movie, which stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma, is set to arrive on Netflix on August 5.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor grooves to 'Shamshera's song 'Ji Huzoor' with Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

READ | 'Brahmastra': Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's love song 'Kesariya' finally has a release date
READ | Ranbir Kapoor on working with Karan Malhotra in 'Shamshera'; 'He taught me conviction'
READ | Ranbir Kapoor says he is happiest when with Alia Bhatt; expresses wish to star in 'Pushpa'
First Published:
COMMENT