Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He 'rehearsed' Questions On Fatherhood With Alia Bhatt; 'She Was..'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been grabbing headlines ever since they made their pregnancy announcement, with fans waiting to get updates about the couple. Before making the revelation, Ranbir and Alia prepared themselves for all kinds of questions the media could throw at them, and did mock interviews for the same.

In a recent conversation with the Indian Express, the Barfi star mentioned that he knew questions about fatherhood would spring up during the promotions of Shamshera. He further quipped how Alia would ask him typical questions that begin with 'Aap pita banne wale ho..' as they 'rehearsed' for their media interactions.

"I knew I’d be asked this (fatherhood) question a lot as I promote Shamshera. So I had rehearsed a lot with Alia too. She was asking me, ‘Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho?’ (Ranbir, you are going to be a father. How do you feel about it?)," Ranbir said.

He went on to talk about the real, indescribable feeling he has ahead of becoming a parent. "I can’t describe the real feeling that I am feeling inside me. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful," the actor added.

The lovebirds had a hearty reunion at the Mumbai Airport recently as Alia returned from Europe after wrapping up the shoot of Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Dressed in an oversized white shirt and black pants, Alia walked to her car where Ranbir was waiting to receive her. In glimpses captured by the paparazzi, the couple could be seen hugging tightly as they met. Take a look.

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his period action film Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The Karan Malhotra directorial will hit theatres on July 22, 2022. Ranbir and Alia's Brahmastra will also be released in September this year. The highly anticipated sci-fi adventure film has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in important roles.

