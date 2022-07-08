Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He's 'terrified, Excited, Jubilant' On Embracing Fatherhood

Bollywood icon Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April this year, is embracing parenthood and as the actor recently indulged in an interaction wherein he opened up about how the couple were dreaming about the future together and added that it was a great feeling.

Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm on June 27 when she took to Instagram to break her pregnancy news to her fans and followers. She shared an adorable picture of herself and Ranbir looking at their child on a monitor at the hospital as she wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon". Wishes then began to pour in from fans and the couple's friends from the industry as they congratulated the couple on the exciting news.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about 2022 being the most memorable year of his life

According to a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about embracing fatherhood and mentioned that there was no feeling like that and added that he was unable to explain how he was feeling. Adding to it, he revealed how he was just dreaming about the future while stating that it was a great feeling.

He stated, “There is no feeling like this and I really don’t know how to explain. Honestly, I’ve been thinking about the correct answer because I know I’ll be being asked these questions a lot and I really don’t know how to summarise it. But it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before you have ever even swam in it. So, I’m just terrified, excited, jubilant. We are dreaming about the future and all of that. It’s just a great feeling.”

Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about how he reacted when Alia Bhatt revealed that she was pregnant. He mentioned that it was something that he and Alia had been speaking about for a long time and added hope they wanted lots of children in their life. He said, “It was something that Alia and I had been speaking about for a long time that we want lots of children in our life. We feel blessed and grateful. It’s a mix of a lot of emotions. I’m just extremely grateful at this point in our lives.”

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt