Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Favourite Bollywood Co-star And It's Not Alia Bhatt; Find Out

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make his comeback to the big screens after his 2018 film Sanju. The actor has several films in his kitty and will be next seen sharing the screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the period drama Shamshera.

Ranbir Kapoor will also finally star alongside his actor wife Alia Bhatt in the most-awaited film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. However, he recently revealed who he enjoys working with the most and it's not his wife Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently indulged in promoting his upcoming film Shamshera. The actor's much-awaited period drama is less than a month away and will mark his comeback after three years. He recently had a chat with Mashable about his upcoming film and his acting career. As he has worked with many talented actors in the industry, including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and more, he revealed that he enjoyed sharing the screen space with Anushka the most. The actor mentioned how he has a close friendship with Anushka Sharma and while they work together, they annoy each other and keep fighting.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "We're really close friends and we annoy each other a lot, we keep fighting. We have good creative energy."

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have come along to share the screen several times. The two first starred in the 2015 film Bombay Velvet, which turned out to be a massive flop at the box office. The two later joined hands for the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a supporting role. Anushka Sharma also played a pivotal role of a journalist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, which was made on the controversial life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

On Ranbir Kapoor's professional front

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen playing the role of a messiah of a tribe in the upcoming period drama Shamshera, set against the backdrop of the 1870s. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 22. The actor also has an untitled romance drama helmed by Luv Ranjan in his kitty. Apart from these, he will also be featured in Animal and Brahmastra.

