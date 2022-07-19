Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Shamshera is set to hit the theatres this month and as the actor gears up for the release of the film, he recently opened up about how his late father and actor Rishi Kapoor used to test his directors by being a big bully on the sets.

Ranbir Kapoor asserts his father Rishi Kapoor was a big bully on sets

In a recent interview with Peeping Moon, Ranbir Kapoor talked about how his father used to test his directors by bullying them and revealed that if the director failed to hold his own and agreed to everything he said, he knew that he would’ve to take over the project. Stating further, he mentioned that Rishi Kapoor used to do this always but Shamshera director Karan Malhotra, with whom he worked in Agneepath, was fortunate as he was a confident person who always stood his ground.

Ranbir said, "My father was always a big bully and he used to test his directors. If he comes on too strong and the director doesn't hold his own and agrees to everything he says, he knows he has to take over the project. So he always did this testing thing but thankfully, Karan (Malhotra) is such a confident person himself that he always stood his ground."

Recalling Zoya Akhtar’s words about Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir revealed her telling him about how his father was a big bully. He added, "Even Zoya (Akhtar) used to tell me that he is such a bully but if you don't stand up to him, he will take over the project. So this was his way of testing people."

During an earlier media interaction, while promoting Shamshera, Karan Malhotra also shared his experience working with Rishi Kapoor in the film Agneepath while comparing it to his experience working with his son, Ranbir. While explaining how it was a pleasure yet 'scariest' experience working with Chintu Uncle aka Rishi Kapoor, about his son who is 'calm and doesn't talk much', Karan Malhotra said, “I was not slightly scared, working with Chintu Uncle (Rishi Kapoor), I was very scared. Jab unko maine film (Agneepath) ke liye approach kiya tha, pehle uhone mujhe bola, role kya hai, maine bola kasai ka role hai jo drugs bechta hai, ladkiyaan bechta hai." Click here to read more about what Malhotra said.

