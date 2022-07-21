Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How An Actor's Onscreen Chemistry Depends Upon The Movie And Script

Ranbir Kapoor is touted as one of the finest actors in the B-town industry and the 39-year-old has proved his mettle in acting by taking up roles in films like Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar and more. As the actor is looking forward to shattering all stereotypes with his next film, Shamshera, a period action drama, produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, he recently talked about the film and shed light on how a film or script is responsible for actors’ onscreen chemistry.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his matching energies with Shamshera costar Vaani Kapoor

During a recent interaction with Saloni Gaur on Mehengi Baatcheet, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star explained what onscreen chemistry was all about. Reflecting on the same, Ranbir revealed how an actor’s chemistry comes out from a film or script. He explained it further by stating that he and his Shamshera costar are friendly with matching energies but if the question was about chemistry, it can be husband-wife, boyfriend-girlfriend, or two people who hate each other but have good chemistry. He even stated that the chemistry will come naturally by the way how the director shoots the film.

He stated, “An actor’s chemistry usually comes out from a film or script. Of course, I and Vaani are working together and we are very friendly and our energies match. But if the question is about chemistry, it can be husband-wife, boyfriend-girlfriend, or two people who hate each other but their chemistry looks good. The chemistry is on-paper and in the character. The way the director shoots the movie, the chemistry comes naturally.”

More about Shamshera

The much-awaited period drama will hit the big screens on July 22, 2022, and fans can't wait to see Ranbir on screen after a long gap. The film has been set during British rule and will be about a dacoit tribe fighting for their independence. Ranbir will also be seen playing a dual role in the film, which will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Image: Varinder Chawla