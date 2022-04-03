Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Tricked Doctors To Allow Him To Have 2 Drinks Daily

The news regarding the untimely demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in 2020 came as a shock to the entire film fraternity as well as the actor's fandom. The actor passed away after battling cancer, which he was diagnosed with back in the year 2018. At the time of his demise, the actor was collaborating on a film project, which was left unfinished following his death. The film, Sharmaji Namkeen, recently commenced streaming on Amazon Prime Video as actor Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to complete the project. Ahead of its release, the film was widely promoted by the late actor's son Ranbir Kapoor. During the promotions of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how his father Rishi Kapoor tricked his doctor and family into allowing him to have two drinks before sleeping every night.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about a lot of funny antics being done by his father even after the latter was diagnosed with a terminal disease. The actor revealed that his father had a habit of consuming two drinks every night as a part of his routine. During the early stages of his cancer treatment in the US, the late actor was concerned about his routine. To save it from getting disrupted, he tricked his doctor into believing that he was not able to sleep at night and chugging down the two drinks helped him get some sleep rather than taking sleeping pills.

When his doctor was convinced and allowed him to have the two drinks, he convinced his wife, Neetu Kapoor, that his doctor advised him to have those drinks every night.

More about Sharmaji Namkeen

Sharmaji Namkeen marked Rishi Kapoor's last film, which he could not complete due to his deteriorated health conditions back in 2020. While the makers of the film were afraid that they will be able to complete the movie without Rishi Kapoor, fellow actor Paresh Rawal agreed to step into the character and play the rest of the role. The movie is one of the rare films which has two actors essaying the same role. The plot of the movie revolves around a retired middle-class man named Brij Gopal Sharma, aka Sharmaji, who follows his hobby of cooking to spend his retirement period. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik and Suhail Nayyar. Hitesh Bhatia helmed the film, while Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures bankrolled it.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54