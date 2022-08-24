Ranbir Kapoor Reveals What Touched Him Most About 'Brahmastra'; 'It Is Deeply Rooted...'

After portraying a fierce role in Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for his upcoming and most awaited film Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming film will mark Kapoor's maiden collaboration with his wife Alia Bhatt. As the film's release date is inching closer, Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting it with the film's team. He recently visited Chennai to promote the upcoming mythological drama with celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli and legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. During the promotions, the actor opened up about Brahmastra and revealed what touched him the most about the film.

A video of Ranbir Kapoor interacting with media during Brahmastra promotions is currently making rounds on the internet. The clip was shared by the official Instagram handle of the upcoming movie in which Ranbir Kapoor revealed what makes Brahmatsra special. In his answer, Ranbir Kapoor mentioned the filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is trying to narrate a story through its characters. He added the film's story is inspired by Indian culture. However, the Shamshera star revealed it was the film's story that touched him the most.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "The story and what Ayan is trying to tell through its characters, the kind of empathy, the kind of value system the film was speaking about, yes it is seeped deeply into our Indian culture. But apart from that, it is the story of the film that touched me."

Ranbir Kapoor seemingly had a great time with Rajamouli and Nagarjuna in Chennai during promotions. The trio was seen enjoying a traditional meal called Elai Saapadu in Tamil, which is served on a banana leaf, at the event, The three of them was seen all smiles while having the meal.

Details about Brahmastra

Touted to be a mythological drama, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first film together. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will hit the theatres on 9 September 2022.

(Image: @brahmastrafilm/Instagram)