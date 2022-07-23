Ranbir Kapoor Roots For Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings'; Shares His Review Of Her Debut Production

Alia Bhatt has been in the film industry for nearly a decade now and has given away many hits. She has proved her acting mettle with many of her films and is now all set to step into movie production. The actor is gearing up for the release of her debut production Darlings. While the Student of the Year star is dropping new updates on the film regularly, her husband Ranbir Kapoor recently rooted for Darlings and stated that the film will live up to fans' expectations.

Ranbir Kapoor, who recently starred in the film Shamshera, has talked about her wife Alia Bhatt's acting skills on several occasions. During a promotional event, the actor mentioned that he had not only watched the teaser of his wife's upcoming film Darlings but also the entire film. He further gushed about the lead actress' acting skills and promised fans that it would be worth the wait.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "Maine Darlings film bhi dekhi hai. Bohot kamaal ki film hai. Jaise aap sab expect karte ho Alia Bhatt ki filmein kaisi hoti hai, usi level pe, usi makaam pe hai." (I have also watched Darlings. It is an amazing film. Like how everyone expects Alia Bhatt's films to be, it is at that level.)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never fail to support each other for their work and also promote them. As the latter's Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, released in theatres on July 22, the former donned a blue sweatshirt with "Kapoor" written on it and asked her fans to go watch the movie in theatres.

Details about Darlings

Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in Darlings. The film is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, while Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Production is co-bankrolling it. The movie's plot will see a bone-chilling story with actor- duo playing a mysterious mother-daughter duo. The movie will debut on the OTT giant Netflix on August 5 and also stars Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Sharma and Vijay Maurya.