'Sanju' Was First Indian Film To Be Made Available To The Visually Impaired In Theatres

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, went on to become a huge success. The movie not only managed to perform well at the box-office but also received positive reviews from critics. However, many fans might be unaware that it was also the first Indian film that was made available for the visually challenged audiences in the theatres. Read on for more details:

Sanju was the first Indian film made available for the visually challenged

According to reports, owing to the positive response from the audience, the makers of the film decided to take the notch even higher. They decided to organise a special screening with aims to make the film available for the visually challenged. Reportedly, the screening of the film for the visually impaired audience was held in the month of August in the capital city of India, Delhi. The screening of Sanju was held in the presence of the Ministry of Social Justice and Employment and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Reportedly, the visually challenged viewers got to watch the film with a special audio description through an app named XL Cinema in the theatres.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra': Everything To Know About The Film

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Is A Huge Family Person And These Pictures Are Proof

Sanju, which was released in the year 2016, is produced by Vishu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani. The flick features Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Jim Sarbh in key roles. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Ranbir Kapoor essayed the key role of Sanjay ''Sanju'' Dutt. Kapoor earned several awards and accolades for his stellar performance in the movie.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Has Worked With Several Iconic Actors Over The Years; See List

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju. The actor has a couple of upcoming projects lined up. He will next be seen in Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will see Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Shiva in the movie. It is one of the highly anticipated movies of Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Collaborated With These Prominent Directors Only Once

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.