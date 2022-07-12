Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make his comeback after the 2018 film Sanju. The actor is gearing up to star in the forthcoming film Shamshera and share the screen space with Vaani Kapoor. As the film is less than two weeks away from its release, Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree. The production house YRF recently dropped a video of Ranbir Kapoor playing with puppies and answering some quick questions.

The actor opened up about the director he wants to work with, the most influential person in his life, the time he is happiest and a lot more in the Q&A session.

In the latest video titled Pup It Up with Ranbir Kapoor, the Sanju star could be seen playing with some adorable puppies. He answered every question thrown at him and also talked about his personal life. The actor was first asked the name of two of his "contemporaries" with whom he would like to go on a trip. In his answer, Ranbir Kapoor said, "Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapoor." He further added that he would have a lot of fun with them and called the two actors "crazy people."

He was also asked who, aside from Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt, would he like to be stuck on an island. Without taking much time, Ranbir Kapoor named SS Rajamouli and expressed his wish to do a film with him. The actor further mentioned how he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi and wished to get stuck with the latter on an island. At last, he named Arijit Singh, so that they all could party with good music.

Ranbir Kapoor was further asked about a role that he wish he had done recently. Ranbir Kapoor quickly answered Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj and did its iconic step with a puppy that he was holding. The actor also revealed that his "awesome mother" Neetu Kapoor is the most influential person in his life. When asked what makes him the happiest, the actor quickly said, "spending time with my wife (Alia Bhatt)."

More about Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play a never-seen-before role in the upcoming period drama Shamshera. He will be seen starring opposite Vaani Kapoor for the first time, while Sanjay Dutt will play the lead antagonist. The movie is helmed by Karan Malhotra and is set to hit the theatres on July 22.

Image: Instagram/ranbir__kapoor82