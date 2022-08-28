Ranbir Kapoor Says He 'really Admires' His Character Shiva From 'Brahmastra'; Here's Why

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently gearing up for the release of their most-awaited film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The movie will mark the first part of the film series that focuses on Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva and introduces the world of Astraverse, created by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on his character and revealed what makes it different from the roles that he had played in the past.

After much anticipation and several delays, the makers of the movie are all set to bring it to the audience next month. As the film's release date is inching closer, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on a spree of promotions. The couple recently promoted their movie at IIT Bombay and talked about it. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor threw light on his character in the film that he really admires.

During the interaction, Ranbir Kapoor revealed he admires Shiva's personality as he says in the film that a person must find a light that can help them. He further listed a lot of things and places in which he finds the light, including his actor wife Alia Bhatt. In the end, the Shamshera star quipped how his character Shiva searches for positivity and light when there is a lot of negativity in the world.

"The personality of Shiva that I really admire and he says in the film that 'Jab bhi kuch andhera ho toh light ko dhundho' and it means that light uss roshni ka naam hai jo hum sabke andheron se badi hai. Aur aap kaha dhundte ho yeh light? Apni doston ki hassi mein, sadakon mein, canteen ki omelette pav mein, ek achi film mein, Alia mein (sic)," Ranbir was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying. "I think the philosophy of positivity in such hard times. There's a lot of negativity in the world. I think the search for positivity and light is something that Shiva does," he added.

Brahmastra release date

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie's plot will revolve around a young man named Shiva who comes to know that he is the Agniastra and further explore his powers. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit the theatres on 9 September 2022.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)