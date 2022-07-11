Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of his much-awaited film Shamshera, in which he will play the lead role alongside Vaani Kapoor. As the film is set to hit the big screens, the team of Shamshera, including Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and the director Karan Malhotra recently interacted with Republic Media Network.

Ranbir Kapoor said ‘selfish actor in me came out’ as makers offered to play dual role

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about how he was first offered the role of Balli in the film but he offered to play the role of Shamshera, Balli’s father as well. Stating further, he also mentioned how he thought it would be okay if the same actor played both roles because it was a father-son role. He further reflected on how it was challenging and exciting for him as an actor to play the double role in the film for the first time ever.

Ranbir said, “The script inspired me. When I was offered this film, I was only offered the role of Balli because they were considering to cast somebody else as Shamshera but I offered myself to play Shamshera to the director and producer. I said that ‘baap bete ka rishta hai’ (it is a father-son relationship) so it will be okay if the same actor plays. The selfish actor in me came out here because it was such a good part, it was such a good opportunity for me as an actor. And we worked really hard to make it very different, not just in the look but also as an individual personality. Dono ke kirdaar alag hai to zahir si baat hai (both the characters were different so it is obvious), as a performance also you had to give both of them different shades. And that was very challenging but it was very exciting for me as an actor."

On the other hand, when asked about the vision behind creating the film, the director Karan Malhotra went candid and stated, “To be honest with you, when I met Adi (Aditya Chopra) for the first time, he was nurturing a few story ideas and those ideas were kindly offered to me and picked the story idea of Shamshera from it. I thought that as a viewer, I would enjoy watching a film of this kind. It was very challenging and I was looking at this experience because I enjoy larger-than-life films, I enjoy old creation films, not only viewing them but also making them.” Adding to it, he also stated how he and his wife Ekta then began developing the script and screenplay for it, and eventually, Piyush Mishra wrote the dialogues. “That was inspirational enough. I feel for any creative if there’s an idea to latch on to, and that idea keeps you excited for more than a few days, in this case for more than four and a half years, so it’s an idea worth nurturing, an idea worth giving it your all,” he added.

More about the film

The upcoming film will be set in a period when India was under British rule and will follow a dacoit tribe who is determined to fight for their independence. In the trailer, fans see Ranbir's playful avatar of a dacoit, who goes on to become a powerful leader and protector of his tribe. The film will release on July 22, 2022, and will also star Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy and more in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_