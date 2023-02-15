Ranbir Kapoor Sends Love To Wife Alia Bhatt And Daughter Raha On Valentine's Day

Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, sent love to his wife Alia Bhatt, and daughter Raha Kapoor during a live concert at Galgotias University in Noida on Tuesday (February 14). The actor wished his 'loves' a happy Valentine's Day and stated that he is missing them.

Addressing the audience Ranbir said, "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you." He blew a kiss in the air as he concluded his sweet speech.

The Barfi actor also performed to multiple songs from his films like Balam Pichkari and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai at the event.

Ranbir donned an all-black ensemble for the concert. He was seen wearing a black shirt with a black blazer and jeans of the same colour. Pairing his outfit with black and white sneakers, Ranbir completed his look with glasses and a watch.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will hit the screens on March 8. This will be Ranbir's first release since the actor embraced fatherhood in November last year. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a close-knit wedding ceremony.