Ranbir Kapoor Shares Funny Incident When He Was Enrolled In Music Class As A Kid | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor recently shared a funny anecdote when he and his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were enrolled in a music class as kids. He revealed that the teacher agreed to teach his sister but not Ranbir saying he doesn't understand music at all and suggested him to enroll in Karate classes instead. The video in which he recalled this incident was for an upcoming Indian Idol 12 episode featuring Neetu Kapoor as a special guest.

When Ranbir was enrolled in a music class as a kid

In a video released by Sony TV, Ranbir opened up about his classical music classes. He said that the instructor stated that music is just not Ranbir’s thing. Speaking of the same, Ranbir said, “He told my mother that I don’t understand sur aur taal" And, "unse toh yeh na ho payega. (he won't be able to learn music)”. Watch the video below and take a look at some of the reactions left by the fans and followers in the comment section.

About Ranbir Kapoor's health update and more

Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 9. His mother had confirmed the news on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of Ranbir, in her caption, she wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

According to the reports, he has now tested negative and was seen attending the 11-month prayer meet for their late father, Rishi Kapoor along with his family. Pictures from the prayer meet have been going viral on social media. Riddhima shared a picture of herself and Ranbir who were seen performing the pooja in the memory of their late father. Sharing the picture, in the caption, she wrote, “Always watching over us! We miss you.”

A look at Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films

On the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen in the upcoming film Shamshera. The movie is directed by Karan Malhotra. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to release on June 25, 2021. Ranbir will also be seen in adventure fantasy Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The actor also has the action flick Animal in his kitty co-starring Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor.

Promo Image source: Ranbir Kapoor Fanpage Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.