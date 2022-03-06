Ranbir Kapoor Spends Quality Time With Mom Neetu Kapoor & Sister Riddhima In Latest Pic

On Sunday, March 6, actor Ranbir Kapoor spent some quality family time with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The Brahmastra actor's sister took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of their gala time together. Ranbir Kapoor tends to keep his private life away from the limelight hence he hasn't joined any social media platforms as of yet. However, his family members and girlfriend Alia Bhatt often share photos of the Rockstar actor via their respective accounts.

Ranbir Kapoor's love-filled family time

In the picture shared by Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen grabbing a happy meal with his family members. For the unversed, his mother Neetu broke the monotony of her black attire with a white t-shirt, meanwhile, Sahni opted for an off-duty look in casuals. Speaking of the Sanju star, he chose a quirky collared t-shirt to attend the family outing. The entire Kapoor-clan was all smiles as the camera captured them together. While sharing the photo online, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Love & only love." Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the post caught the attention of cousin Karisma Kapoor, she quickly took to the comment section to drop a slew of heart emoticons. Meanwhile, social media users also hailed as an 'amazing', 'beautiful' family. Check out the reactions below:

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 biographical comedy film, Sanju. Currently, he has a dozen projects lined up in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him feature alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji-directed sci-fi flick Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor has also teamed up with Vaani Kapoor and in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera. While Kapoor will be seen playing a double role in the period action drama film, on the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will essay the main antagonist.

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor has Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled movie in his kitty. In the second half of 2021, the star along with Shradhha Kapoor reached Delhi to shoot a few sequences of the film. In other news, his marriage rumours with Alia Bhatt has also grabbed the headlines in the recent past. However, the Bollywood couple has refrained from commenting about it.

