Ranbir Kapoor Spills The Beans On Making His Secret IG Account Public; 'Never Say Never'

In this day and age of social media, celebrities often use multiple platforms to interact with their fans on a personal level in addition to promoting their work. However, one of the leading actors of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, is known to stay away from the popular practice. But that does not mean he's unaware of his fans' love and dedication to his work on social media.

The 39-year-old keeps track of those things with the help of his private and secret Instagram handle. Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama during the promotions of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan confirmed the existence of Kapoor's account by quipping that the 'secret account' belongs to Alia Bhatt, the actor's wife.

Ranbir Kapoor on making his account public

In an interview with Mashable India, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his secret Instagram handle and if he plans to make it public soon for the fans. He admitted to not posting anything on his account and not having any followers. He responded 'Never to say' to the idea of making the secret account known to the world.

The Brahmastra actor confirmed that he would make the account public someday but fans will have to wait longer than expected for that. On the other hand, he said that he was doing 'decently fine' without social media but is open to the idea of going public with his Instagram handle in the future.

On the professional front, the actor is basking in the positive reception of his upcoming actioner Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt. The actor will be playing the double role of the father, Shamshera, and the son, Balli. Recently, he talked about taking on a challenging role by stating, ''When the film was narrated to me, it wasn’t really offered to me as a double role. But when I heard the story, my immediate response to Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra was that let me play the father also!”

''Because it is such a great role, it is such an interesting, juicy part for an actor to play. Then, I really had to convince Adi and Karan. I think after that Karan did a couple of look tests and that’s when he got convinced also. So, initially, it wasn’t offered to me but it hooked me thoroughly as an actor. They were two unique characters and for an actor like me, to play two distinctive characters and make them different was very challenging and very exciting for me,'' Ranbir Kapoor concluded.

(With inputs from PR)

Image: Instagram/@ranbir__kapoor82