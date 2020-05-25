Remember When Ranbir Kapoor Spoke About Being A Possessive Boyfriend? WATCH

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently one of the most prolific actors in the industry. Apart from his acting skills, the actor has always made headlines for several reasons one of them being his relationships. And recently a throwback video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about being a possessive boyfriend has been making rounds on the Internet.

In 2012, Ranbir Kapoor attended Simi Garewal’s chat show where he spoke about his love, family and films. During that interview, one of his fans asked him whether or not he was a possessive boyfriend. To which, Ranbir replied saying that he is a very possessive boyfriend but he does not show it. He also said that he tries to act all normal but from the inside, he is filled with jealousy. Watch the video below:

Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating Alia Bhatt and the two have been very vocal about their relationships in several interviews. The actors have been making headlines ever since Alia Bhatt expressed her love for Ranbir and two began dating. Several pictures of the two being spotted at any functions, be it a wedding function, airport or anything thing, take the internet by storm.

Fans have expressed that they can’t wait for their upcoming film together titled Brahmastra. There are several rumours about the two tying the knot in a private ceremony in December this year. However, the actors have not responded to direct questions.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju that released in 2018. Ranbir was lauded by fans, movie critics and many more for his acting skills. He also went on to receive several accolades for his acting in the film. Ranbir Kapoor has several films in the kitty that fans are very excited about.

He will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. He will be seen sharing screen space with Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film, Shamshera, revolves around the story of a Dacoit tribe who took charge of fighting for their rights and independence against the British Raj.

