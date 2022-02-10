Last Updated:

Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At Dubbing Studio, Shruti Haasan Attends Beau Santanu's Exhibition

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted outside a dubbing studio on Thursday while Shruti Haasan attended beau Santanu Hazarika's exhibition.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shruti Haasan was spotted on Thursday as she attended beau Santanu Hazarika's exhibition in Mumbai. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor was papped in the city as he arrived at a dubbing studio.  

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir wore a bright blue jacket with a matching cap and sneakers as he headed out. The actor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's next movie with Shraddha Kapoor.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan posed for the paps as he stepped out wearing a black hoodie and denim.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar made a grand entry with band baaja as they promoted their movie Badhaai Do.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao wore a white jacket with an orange t-shirt and Bhumi Pednekar wore a printed co-ord denim set.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Parineeti Chopra wore an all-black ensemble as she visited the T-series office.

Tags: Ranbir kapoor, shruti haasan, shantanu hazarika
