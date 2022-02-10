Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At Dubbing Studio, Shruti Haasan Attends Beau Santanu's Exhibition

Quick links:
Shruti Haasan was spotted on Thursday as she attended beau Santanu Hazarika's exhibition in Mumbai.
Ranbir wore a bright blue jacket with a matching cap and sneakers as he headed out. The actor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's next movie with Shraddha Kapoor.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar made a grand entry with band baaja as they promoted their movie Badhaai Do.
Rajkummar Rao wore a white jacket with an orange t-shirt and Bhumi Pednekar wore a printed co-ord denim set.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.