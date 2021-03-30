Ranbir Kapoor Steps Out For The First Time After COVID-19 Recovery, Shows Okay Sign

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was diagnosed with COVID last week, was recently spotted stepping out from his house for friend Aaarti Shetty's residence. Viral Bhayani shared the picture of the actor while driving out of the house where he can be seen wearing a black shirt and a mask as he poses from inside his car. The picture even showed the actor showing OK sign.

Ranbir Kapoor steps out post-COVID recovery

From the picture, it is difficult to decide what the actor wanted to say while showing his mobile screen to the paparazzi. Ranbir also showed an OK sign to the paps which means that he is doing well and recovering from the virus. Several fans of the actor were happy to see him recovering from the virus as he stepps out in the city and they were really curious to see him back to work.



Earlier, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor revealed that the actor's COVID-19 report is negative. The veteran actor recently spoke about his nephew Ranbir Kapoor's health and explained, "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him". He also mentioned that he himself was unaware that his nephew had tested positive for COVID-19. Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, had taken to her Instagram handle on March 9 to announce that Ranbir had tested positive for the virus. She shared a post with Ranbir's picture and wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions".

The Kapoor family recently celebrated late actor Rishi Kapoor's 11th prayer meet. Rishi's daughter Riddhima shared pictures from the prayer meet where the family can be seen performing the puja at home. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a list of films lined up this year. He will next be seen in the period action drama Shamshera along with actors Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to release on June 25, 2021. He will also feature in the anticipated sci-fi drama Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Apart from this, he also has Animal in his kitty which will feature Parineeti Chopra.

(Image credit: Instagram/ PTI)

