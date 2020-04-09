Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tamasha': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Ranbir Kapoor's movies have often received widespread critical acclaim and have also been successful at the box office. His films that remain highly popular include Roy, Tamasha, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more. Ranbir Kapoor's movies with Deepika Padukone have not only inspired fans but the pair has gone on to become one of the most popular onscreen couples in Bollywood. Read on to know about some of the interesting facts on Ranbir Kapoor's film, Tamasha.

READ:Anushka Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's BTS Photo From 'ADHM' Sets In Unmissable; See Pic

Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha: Trivia about the film

READ:Alia Bhatt Posts The 9PM9Minutes Picture; Fans Suspect If Ranbir Kapoor Is With Her

Tamasha, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, was initially titled as "Window Seat" and later got changed.

This is the third film of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as co-stars together, it is also the third time when A R Rahman composed music for the director of the flick, Imtiaz Ali.

Deepika Padukone, to the surprise of not many, was not the first choice for the film, Anushka Sharma was first approached but later Deepika was cast, due to reasons not specified. Another fun fact is that the popular restaurant shown in the film is none other than the one from Hauz Khaz Village, New Delhi

Director Imtiaz Ali spoke of a particular emotional scene from the film, just before the song, Agar Tum Saath ho not being scripted. In the scene, Deepika is seen trying to convince Ranbir. The scene had the crew gaping at the intensity of both the actors that caused no one to interrupt and end the scene.

According to reports, actor Ranbir Kapoor returned 10 crores and Deepika Padukone returned back 5 crores to the producers as the film did not do that well at the box office as was expected.

In Canada, the film was open to the public on November 24, 2015, but it was released in India only on November 27, 2015.

READ:Ranbir Kapoor's 'Saawariya' Was A Tribute To Bhansali' Grandmom; Read More Trivia About It

READ:Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding In December? Close Friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.