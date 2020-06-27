Ranbir Kapoor To Team Up With 'Kabir Singh' Producer-director Duo For Gangster-drama

Recently, a report, published by a news portal, quoted producer Murad Khetani spilling the beans around his upcoming project, which will feature Ranbir Kapoor. He revealed that the upcoming film will be a gangster drama and he will be reuniting with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Details of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming gangster drama

Interestingly, Murad revealed that soon after Kabir Singh's release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga narrated an idea to him and Ranbir Kapoor, which they had liked and asked to develop. He further confirmed that the script is locked. He also added that Sandeep is currently in Hyderabad and once everything will come to normalcy, the narration will happen and the team will proceed with the casting. Dismissing the rumour that the upcoming film is titled Devil, he clarified that no title is finalised yet. He concluded saying that it will be an intense gangster drama and he is waiting to hear the final narration.

He also talked about his previous project with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He revealed that he had the feeling that the film would work, but he never expected the overwhelming response. Kabir Singh was a massive hit and also one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.

Murad Khetani's next

Talking about Murad's upcoming project, his kitty has numerous films, including the sequel of 2007's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which will star Kiara Advani along with Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Murad has teamed up with Sidharth Malhotra for the official remake of 2019's Tamil hit, the Arjun Vijay-starrer Thadam. The upcoming film will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar. Reportedly, Sidharth will be seen playing a double role, that of a businessman and a small-time goon.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

On the other side, talking about the professional front of Ranbir Kapoor, he was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 release Sanju. He will soon share the screen space with Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera, which will be bankrolled by YRF. Apart from this, he will reunite with director Ayan Mukerji for a superhero trilogy. The lead cast of the upcoming film will also feature his girlfriend Alia Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead.

