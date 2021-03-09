Ranbir Kapoor Tests COVID-19 Positive, Mother Neetu Gives Update & Says 'Recovering Well'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has contracted COVID-19. Confirming the floating speculation, Ranbir’s actor-mother Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared his health updates with fans on Tuesday. Along with a picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu wrote a brief caption, which read, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes / Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well . / He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions”, along with a folded-hands emoji. Neetu shared the same note on the story session of her Instagram handle. However, how Ranbir contracted the virus has not been stated in it.

Within a few minutes, fans flooded the comments section with wishes and prayers for the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor’s speedy recovery. Comments like “Get Well Soon” and “praying for his speedy recovery” were a common sight. On the other hand, Ranbir’s cousin sister Karisma dropped a few heart emoticons along with a folded hand emoji.

A day before Neetu Kapoor confirmed the rumours, Pinkvilla had reached out to Randhir Kapoor and asked about the actor's health. In his response, Randhir had said a "yes". However, he was quick to add that he "believes" Ranbir is not well, but not sure what he is diagnosed with. Randhir further informed that he is currently out of town.

Before the Tamasha actor, in December 2020, his mother Neetu tested COVID-19 positive, when she was shooting for her upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jiyoo, along with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Later, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had informed fans via a social media post that Neetu recovered from Coronavirus, on December 11, 2020. Apart from Neetu Kapoor, a handful of Bollywood actors had battled with the virus. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora, are a few to name.

On the professional front, the 38-year-old actor recently started shooting with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and friend director Ayan Mukerji for a project.

