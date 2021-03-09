Ranbir Kapoor Tests COVID-19 Positive: Riddhima, Karisma And Soni Razdan Send Best Wishes

In the morning hours of March 9, 2021, it was confirmed that actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was shared by the actor’s mother Neetu Kapoor on social media, wherein friends and family members have wished for Ranbir’s speedy recovery and sent way best wishes. Read along to know more details about his health.

Neetu Kapoor shares news of Ranbir Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram, a while ago on March 9, 2021, to share with fans, followers and family that Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. She shared a picture of the latter from her official handle and wrote in the caption that her son's medication has started, and the actor is home quarantining. Neetu, herself had tested positive for the virus a few months back when she first started shooting for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

Kapoor wrote in her caption, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions” followed by a ‘folded hands’ emoji. Quite a lot of people have commented under the post, as they wish for Ranbir to get better soon. The actor’s sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karishma Kapoor as well as Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan were among the first to comment and send their best wishes for Ranbir and dropped hearts under the post; take a look.

Fanpages of the actor are also constantly dropping love and best wishes for Ranbir in the comments under the post. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a selfie with her brother on her Instagram story, and just added three hearts atop it. Take a look.

On the work front, the actor is all set to play the role of Shiva in the movie Brahmastra, opposite Alia Bhatt. The movie is now in its post-production stage. Alongside, he will also be seen in Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He also has the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie Animal, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. And an untitled movie directed by Luv Ranjan.

